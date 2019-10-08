Here's when Yom Kippur begins and ends

Last flight into Tel Aviv lands in early afternoon, as Israelis and Jews around the world prepare for holiest day of the year.

The Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) fast begins Tuesday night at sundown, and continues until nightfall on Wednesday.

In Jerusalem, the fast will start at 5:40p.m. Tuesday and end at 6:51p.m. Wednesday.

In Tel Aviv, the fast will begin at Tuesday at 5:55pm. and end at 6:53p.m.

In Haifa, the fast will begin at 5:46p.m. and end at 6:52p.m.

In Be'er Sheva, the fast will begin at 5:58p.m. and end at 6:54p.m.

In Toronto, Canada, the fast will begin at 6:28p.m. Tuesday and end at 7:27p.m. Wednesday.

In New York, New York, the fast will begin at 6:09p.m. and end at 7:06p.m.

In Boston, Massachusetts, the fast begins at 5:56p.m. and ends at 6:54p.m.

In London, England, the fast begins at 6:05p.m. Tuesday and ends at 7:10p.m. Wednesday.

The last flight into Ben Gurion International Airport will land at 1:50p.m. on Tuesday. Flights will resume on Wednesday evening, when the fast ends.

At midnight Tuesday morning, Israeli security forces closed off Judea and Samaria, and closed the crossings between Gaza and Israel. Public transportation will slow to a stop during the afternoon hours.