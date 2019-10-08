Smuggling of antique coins from Gaza foiled

Security inspectors at the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Gaza and Israel on Monday prevented the smuggling of dozens of rare and antique coins.

The coins, from the period of Alexander the Great, were on their way from Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, via Israel.

These Hellenistic-era coins were minted 2,300 years ago during the reign of Alexander the Great or just after his death. Some of them were minted in the city of Amphipolis.

The coins are very rare and valuable, and have a significant cultural value as well.

The coins were located when a truck bearing textiles from Gaza was stopped for a regular inspection at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Crossings Authority personnel confiscated the coins and transferred them to the Civil Administration's Staff Officer for Archaeology.