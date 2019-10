A Bedouin resident of Rahat was arrested by Israel Police on suspicion of stealing 1,800 chickens.

The 42-year-old Bedouin, who works as a truck driver, was hired to bring the chickens to Jerusalem for use in the annual kapparot ritual.

However, he stole the chickens, and they never reached their destination.

The suspect will be brought to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court for a hearing.