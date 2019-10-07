Arabs riot as Jews pray at Joseph's Tomb

Security forces find four homemade explosives at Joseph's Tomb. No one was injured.

On Sunday night, the IDF, Border Police, Israel Police, and the Civil Administration secured 1,000 Jewish visitors arriving at Joseph's Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

As the Jews prayed at the site, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs began to riot, throwing stones and firebombs, and burning tires. In addition, security forces found four homemade explosives.

Israeli security forces responded to the violence using riot dispersal methods.

No one was injured and no damage was caused. The visit concluded as usual.

Separately, IDF, Border Police, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police arrested in Judea and Samaria ten wanted suspects suspected of involvement in terror activities, lone wolf terror, and violent disruptions of order towards civilians and security forces.

The suspects have been taken for interrogation.