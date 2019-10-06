'I pray that Israel will be sealed for good life and unity'

More than 2,000 people attended the Torah Yerushalayim event on Sunday, hosted by the OU Israel in the Ramada Jerusalem Hotel. The day was dedicated to learning in spiritual preparation for Yom Kippur. The shiurim were conducted in English servicing the Anglo-Saxon community in Israel. Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed learning from a choice of 40 Shiurim corresponding to the 40-year anniversary of the OU's activity in Israel.

The day of learning was modeled after the OU's Torah events held in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago during the 10 days of repentance.

The marathon day concluded with a midnight musical Selichot with singer Rabbi Shlomo Katz. Many great Rabbis joined the event such as Rabbi Shlomo Amar (Chief Sephardic Rabbi), Rabbi Dovid Grossman (Rabbi of Migdal HaEmek), Rabbi Asher Weiss (Renowed Posek), Rav Yosef Tzvi Rimon (Rabbi of the Machon Lev College), Rabbi Meir Goldwicht (Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshiva University), Rabbanit Racheli Fraenkel, Rabbi Kenneth Brander (Head of Ohr Torah Stone Institutions), among many other notable scholars and speakers.

The event was conducted by Daniel Hafakot with assistance by the City of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, stated, "There is no better way than to celebrate the 40 years of OU Israel's incredible work other than a day dedicated to learning Torah on the eve of Yom Kippur. We were surprised to see the hundreds who came knocking on the doors of the hotel in the early morning in great anticipation for this great day. This shows the great thirst of the Jewish community for Torah to prepare themselves spirituality for these days. I pray that in the merit of this day that the Nation of Israel will be written and sealed for a good life and unity."

Rav Grossman highlighted in his words that "Rosh Hashanah is the day that God created Adam and ever year a person needs to consider what they have done this past year. The days leading up to Yom Kippur are very unique, every minute your children, parents, and all of the Nation of Israel is able to merit to good seal.'"

Rabbanit Racheli Fraenkel addressed the topic of "Do not walk as a gossiper among your nation" and she connected it to when one is obligated to speak and not be silent. She remarked, "Everyone recognizes different sayings like 'mind your own business' or 'don't get involved', or use your right to remain silent. Unfortunately, though, there occurred instances when people peeked in from the side and didn't get involved and as a result of that there was enormous damage. It’s true regarding match-making, instances of abuse, as well as many other instances. The easiest would be if we were always demanded to speak or not to speak in a forced way, but we have a big challenge to look deep within all of our speech and to decide, will my speech cause damage or lead to benefit, will it hurt others or save lives. In cases when there is benefit, we need to speak up, it doesn't mean that we need to cause damage or shame others, rather to speak with the right people in order to prevent the damage.”