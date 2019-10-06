'There's no reason to have two Religious Zionist parties'

The members of the National Union gathered in Jerusalem on Sunday evening for a discussion on the results of the elections.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich called at the event for full unification of his party with Jewish Home in the near future.

"Religious Zionism is multifaceted, vibrant, colorful and has different shades. It's a built-in product of the fact that it is an ideological movement and in ideological movements, there are always factions. The religious political system is a reflection of religious Zionism."

"True there are different opinions but to call it a schism is a mistake. The versatility is completely natural in the face of this wonderful movement. You have to know how to calm the factions that insist on emphasizing what separates us on the one hand and on the other hand, to reassure those who demand complete uniformity."

Smotrich emphasized: '' There is no doubt that the current situation cannot continue. You have to be attentive to the mood of the public. I don't see the justification for the existence of two parties. We need to move toward an immediate merger between us and Jewish Home. I'll turn to Rabbi Rafi Peretz in the next few days and ask him to begin the process immediately."

According to Smotrich, there are quite a few 'mines' that the parties will have to overcome. ''Under no circumstances should these mines stop us. We have to sit another day and another day and another day and solve them. As long as there will be two parties, there will always be power struggles. I call on Rabbi Rafi - let's enter into the process here and now. This is the news the public is waiting for already now."