Netanyahu to Israeli Arab leaders: Cooperate to fight violence

The prime minister called on Arab leaders to act responsibly in order to bring about a substantive change in the situation.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he condemns the acts of murder and violence in the Arab sector and that "all of us must act responsibly and cooperate in order to fight violence."

Netanyahu spoke with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Israel Police Acting Commissioner Motti Cohen and it was agreed to allocate additional forces and increase enforcement in order to continue the struggle against violence.

The prime minister called on the Arab sector leadership to act responsibly and cooperate with the authorities in order to bring about a substantive change in the situation. He also called on the public to refrain from violence of any kind in the context of protest action.



Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh responded: "The test of these statements - a government decision for a systematic program to combat violence, and it should be implemented immediately. It can't be that 20% of the population have to block the roads in order for the government to begin to address the problem which takes the lives of innocent citizens for many years already."



"I urge the police to treat the protesters as civilians and not enemies. We will do whatever it takes to live in a society without weapons."