A behind the scenes look at Uman with YouTube star Meir Kay

As social media star Meir Kay takes his first trip to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, he takes his viewers with him to experience the journey. Arriving at the airport in Kiev, he explains that Uman is about three hours away from the airport.

Once in Uman, Kay shows his viewers a glimpse of the bustling streets - the very bustling streets of Uman. As Kay says, "Everybody is here, everybody!"

Kay also shows his viewers an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the huge operations required to feed so many visitors to Uman over Rosh Hashanah - the huge vats of vegetables, the rows of women cutting vegetables, the giant pots. The head of the operations, Shmueli, explained that the kitchen feeds approximately 15-16,000 people each meal. They have seating for 11,000 people and provide 4-5,000 to-go meals.

Kay provides viewers a glimpse of the packed concerts on Saturday night (since many people came to Uman before Shabbat since Rosh Hashanah began on Sunday evening) and Tuesday evening after Rosh Hashanah was over with performers such as Adi Ran and Nissim Black.

Kay concludes his video with the lessons he learned in Uman, of which he says the main one was learning to be present as well as "being able to get a glimpse of so many different lives and realities. The unconditional love and radical acceptance I saw here is one to be experienced for yourself."