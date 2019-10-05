Bernie Sanders had heart attack, returned to Vermont to recover

The doctors say that they placed two stents in a blocked coronary artery and that 'all other arteries were normal.'

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Dem.) suffered a heart attack, his campaign stated on Friday as he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The 78-year old Vermont Senator was at a campaign event on Tuesday evening when he experienced chest pains and was taken to a hospital. The physicians who treated him, Arturo Marchand Jr., MD and Arjun Gururaj, MD, confirmed that he had a heart attack. The doctors said that they placed two stents in a blocked coronary artery and that "all other arteries were normal."

"I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided," Sanders wrote on Twitter on Friday. "After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work."

Sanders is returning to his home in Vermont to continue his recovery.

Sander's wife, Jane Sanders, said on Thursday that Bernie is "up and about. He's been spending the last couple of days just having a good time, talking to people, friends and family and so many well-wishers that have called and his friends and then, of course, the well-wishers that have tweeted, emailed, called, all of our phones. And we just really want to thank them."

Sanders is the oldest Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 campaign.