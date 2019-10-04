Newborn baby dies after home birth in Gush Etzion

Baby born south of Jerusalem dies after his mother suffers uterine rupture during home birth. Mother rushed to hospital in serious condition

A newborn baby boy died in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem Friday morning, following complications during a home birth.

The mother and newborn child suffered serious injuries during the birth as a result of a uterine rupture, doctors from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem said in a statement Friday.

A midwife had been present early on in the birth process, but left after saying the birth appeared to be progressing slowly, Reshet Bet reported.

When the midwife returned, she found the baby born, but with no vital signs.

Emergency medical teams were rushed to the home where the mother and her newborn were, but paramedics were unable to revive the child.

The child was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was declared dead.

The mother was also evacuated to Shaare Zedek, after having suffered serious injuries while giving birth. Hospital officials said her condition stabilized after her arrival at Shaare Zedek, where she underwent emergency surgery.

“The baby was brought in serious condition after undergoing resuscitation attempts, and unfortunately was declared dead,” a hospital spokesperson said. “The mother arrived in serious condition with a uterine rupture, and underwent emergency surgery to repair her womb, and her condition improved.”