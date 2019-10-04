Proposal for Netanyahu: Primaries in a year

Chairman of Likud Central Committee suggests that the Central Committee will convene next week to announce primaries in about a year.

The chairman of the Likud Central Committee, MK Haim Katz, on Thursday evening suggested to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the Likud Central Committee be convened next week to announce that primaries will be held in about a year from now.

Katz agreed to convene the Likud Central Committee next week to express support for Netanyahu as the only candidate on behalf of the right to form the government. Netanyahu is considering the proposal and has yet to make a decision.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that he was considering holding primaries for the leadership of the Likud in order to prove to the Blue and White party that there would be no replacement for him in the Likud, and as such Benny Gantz would have no choice but to sit with Netanyahu in a unity government.

"The purpose of the move is to shatter the illusion of a rebellion in the Likud that other parties yearn for, and which hinders them from joining a unity government," the Likud said.

Shortly after the Likud announcement, MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is considered to be the most prominent candidate to replace Netanyahu, tweeted, "I'm ready."

Subsequently, in response to a question from Channel 13 News, Sa'ar said, "When we want to address things beyond the simple and clear words, we will do so in an orderly manner. The statement is clear, and if we need to go beyond that we will do so in real time."