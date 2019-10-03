

IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon Dozens of guns found after IDF catches 2 people attempting to cross border into Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Police spokesperson some of the seized weapons During a joint IDF and Israeli Police operation on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, an attempt to smuggle illegal weapons was thwarted from Lebanon into Israel. The seizure was cleared for publication today.



On Saturday morning, field observers from the 869th Battalion spotted two people behaving suspiciously inside Lebanese territory adjacent to the fence with Israel. IDF troops arrived at the scene and began examining.



A suspect was apprehended on the Israeli side of the fence close to the location of the incident. The suspect was transferred to security forces where an investigation is still underway.



Approximately 40 pistols and magazines were found inside bags that were intended to be smuggled from Lebanon into Israel. The background of the incident is being looked into.



The IDF and the Israeli Police will continue operating in order to thwart any attempts to harm Israel's sovereignty and smuggling attempts of illegal weapons into Israeli territory.



Field Observer Pvt. Adi Ben-Naim, who spotted the suspects, stated: "I saw a suspect approaching the fence and immediately realized that this was an unusual incident. I alerted the troops and directed them to the location. It was only after the incident that I realized that a very large weapon-smuggling attempt was thwarted. My job as a field observer is to identify what takes place in the field and alert my commanders; which is exactly what I did in this incident."





top