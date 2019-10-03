Second day of hearing

Netanyahu defense attorney: "There is new evidence and another explanation for all that is alleged in the suspicions."

Prime Minister Netanyahu's defense team, as well as the Attorney General and staff from the State Attorney's Office, reached the Justice Ministry this morning, Thursday, for the second day of the PM's pre-indictment hearing.

Yossi Ashkenazi, a member of Netanyahu’s defense team, said this morning: "There is a lot of attention in the AG's office and we are pleased with it. We presented documents that were not in the investigation materials."

Another member of the team, Adv. Amit Hadad, said at the entrance: "There is new evidence and another explanation for all that is alleged in the suspicions."

Hadad expressed confidence that the hearing would clarify everything and would result in the full cancellation of the letter of suspicion. "We are sure the cases will close after the hearing."

Recall that following the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense lawyers, Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit doubled the number of hearing days allocated to the issue.

Yesterday and today, the hearing deals with suspicions against the Prime Minister in Case 4000 (Bezeq-Walla) and on Sunday and Monday the hearing will be held on Case 1000 (Gift Case) and Case 2000 (Mozes Case).

On the other hand, last week the AG rejected Netanyahu's request through his defense attorneys to hold the hearing live, and even attacked the very raising of such a request.