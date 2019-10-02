Terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb worked for BDS group

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs on Wednesday confirmed a report by the TPS news agency that the head of the terror squad that murdered Rina Shnerb, Sammer Arabid, worked as a clerk for the Palestinian Authority BDS organization Al-Dameer, which supports and promotes boycotts against the State of Israel.

Arabid served in the position at least until mid-2017, and his wife, Nora, has served as treasurer of the organization for the past two years.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Strategic Affairs released the "Terrorists in Suits" report that revealed more than 100 links between terrorist organizations and BDS. According to the report, terrorist organizations are whitewashing their activities in the West, raising funds and gaining legitimacy through the use of disguised civil society organizations that promote the delegitimization and boycott campaign against Israel.

One of the organizations listed in the "Terrorists in Suits" report is Al-Dameer, to which the terrorist Arabid belonged. Al-Dameer was established by activists belonging to the PFLP terror group, and some of its past and present staff have been charged with terrorist activities. Thus, Khalida Jarrar, senior representative of the terror group in Judea and Samaria, served as chair (1993-2006) and vice chair of the organization's executive committee and general assembly (2006-2017). Jarrar sat in administrative detention for a long period and was released from detention a few months ago.

Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan said: "This is definitive proof of the close connection between BDS and terrorism. Boycott activists and terrorists in the terror organizations are working with the same motives - the desire to eradicate the idea of ​​the Jewish state. Anyone who lends a hand to the anti-Semitic BDS movement must understand that he his helping terror supporters.”