'Crime in Arab sector must be fought like terrorism'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will hold an emergency hearing with the senior police commanders on Thursday, during which new steps to deploy forces in Arab communities as well as measures to improve security in the Arab sector and deal with the severe increase in homicide and violence will be presented.

Minister Erdan will also meet with Arab MKs Ayman Odeh, Ahmed Tibi, Mansour Abbas, and Mtanes Shihadeh to update them on the expected actions and discuss with them steps that can be taken together to combat violence in the sector and get the Arab public on board with the goal of strengthening personal security in the Arab sector.

Erdan has made violence in the Arab sector a priority of the Public Security Ministry and invested unprecedented resources to bridge the long-standing historical gaps in enforcement in the sector.

"The state of crime and violence in Arab society is unfortunately unbearable and addressing it is our top priority," Erdan said. '' This is an emergency and it must be fought with all-out war just as terror is fought."