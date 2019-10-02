Hamas leader praises 'heroic' murder of Israeli teen

Haniyeh warns Israel in light of serious injury to terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh sent Israel a warning in light of the serious injury to the terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb, sustained while he was interrogated by Israeli security forces.

Israel will pay a price for the "crimes" it commits against Palestinian security prisoners, said Haniyeh as he praised of the "heroic" attack carried out by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

Haniyeh added that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” will not renounce their commitment to the prisoners and will not leave them alone in dealing with the "occupation."

He added that the “resistance organizations” stress their commitment to work to bring about the release of the prisoners and until then the occupation will pay a price for his crimes against the prisoners by all means and ways available to the organizations.

He stressed that the “West Bank” would continue to remain loyal to national principles.