Netanyahu to meet leaders of national camp tomorrow

PM to meet allies after Blue and White cancels meeting for unity government negotiations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow morning with the leaders of the national camp.

The meeting was announced after the Blue and White party cancelled a meeting with the Likud party's negotiating team tomorrow.

"At this stage the most basic conditions to hold an additional meeting between the negotiating teams have not ripened." the Blue and White party said. “For this reason no such meeting will be held tomorrow."

The Likud party said: "We are shocked by the decision of Blue & White to blow up the negotiations and cancel the meetings between Prime Minister Netanyahu and MK Gantz and the preliminary meeting between the negotiating teams scheduled for tomorrow."