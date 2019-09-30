Putin wishes Jews a happy New Year

Russian President on Rosh Hashanah: Important to promote the traditions and customs to the youth.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday sent greetings to the country’s Jewish community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

“This ancient holiday embodies people's urge for moral purification and perfection, and prompts them to strive for virtuous thoughts and deeds,” said Putin in the statement which was published on the Kremlin’s website.

“It is important that Russia's Jewish religious organizations are deeply respectful of the invaluable spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors, and promote the traditions and customs of their fathers among the youth. Their active engagement in public activities and implementation of major social and charity initiatives, as well as efforts to support constructive inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in our country deserves the most sincere appreciation,” he continued.

“Please accept my heartfelt wishes of well-being, happiness and prosperity in the new year,” concluded Putin.

