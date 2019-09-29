What will the soldiers eat on Rosh Hashanah?

IDF soldiers and commanders will be seated at the holiday table on Erev Rosh Hashanah at bases and posts in the north, south and center.

The preparations for the Tishrei holidays are being completed throughout the IDF. The food division of the IDF's Technology and Logistics Division is preparing to supply diverse food items and the chefs of the division are working on preparing rich menus tailored to the needs of the soldiers, taking into account all the different needs and populations.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Sunday, IDF soldiers and commanders will be seated at the holiday table at bases and posts in the north, south and center of Israel.

About 30 tons of apples will be distributed in honor of Rosh Hashanah and will be dipped in about three tons of honey and about four tons of silan (date honey), which will be provided to vegan soldiers. The IDF also purchased about 27.5 tons of fish, about 196 tons of meat, and about 142 tons of poultry.

The dining rooms will be supplied with about eight tons of honey cakes, about six tons of pomegranates, about five and a half tons of dates and over four tons of dried fruit.

Soldiers will raise a toast in honor of the new year with approximately 17,000 liters of grape juice and approximately 18,000 bottles of sweet beverages to be distributed at bases and posts.

During the past year, IDF soldiers ate a wide variety of food items: about 1,000 tons of chicken breast, about 500 tons of hamburgers, about 30 tons of beef, about 250 tons of tuna, about 380 tons of fish. Other food items include over 1,000 tons of pasta, about 600 tons of couscous, about 1,500 tons of rice, about 2 million units of bread, over 300 tons of flour, about 55,000 liters of olive oil, over 15 million individual eggs, almost 10 million bags of chocolate milk and about 170 tons of cakes.

In addition, soldiers suffering from celiac disease and other allergies were served approximately 13,000 unique dishes and approximately 34,000 units of gluten-free bread. In response to the vegan and vegetarian populations, various soy products were provided: approximately 165,000 units of varied soy spreads, approximately 145,000 liters of soy milk and approximately 30,000 kilograms of soybeans. Ahead of the new year, the tofu has also entered the IDF kitchens in an attempt to enrich the response to this population.

IDF fighters and soldiers will continue their security work during the holidays in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel and to ensure that we all have a happy and peaceful holiday.