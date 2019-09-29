Tags:Rosh Hashana
Live: Eve of Rosh Hashana Slichot at the Western Wall
Watch as thousands gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the last day of reciting the prayers of repentance, a day before Rosh Hashana
הכותל המערבי הלילה
הודיה קלמן/TPS
