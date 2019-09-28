Mortar lands near synagogue in southern Israel

An Egyptian tank accidentally fired two mortars at a Jewish town in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Shrapnel from the mortars landed near a synagogue in the southern border town of Bnei Netzarim, causing slight damage to property.

No one was injured, but the synagogue was damage, and the windows of a nearby car were shattered.

"Israel Police officers and sappers are at the scene. We are not aware of injuries at the scene, and there is slight damage to a vehicle and the wall of a building, apparently from the shards of the object," an Israel Police statement read.

"We located a projectile in the town of Bnei Netzarim," an IDF statement read. "The [projectile] caused damage to a vehicle and to a civilian building. No one was injured. Apparently this missile was the result of stray fire from Egypt."

Separately, on Saturday morning IDF forces identified a suspect swimming across the maritime border between Egypt and Israel, and crossing illegally into Israeli territory. An IDF boat was sent to the area, and IDF soldiers arrested the suspect after he crossed the maritime border, taking him for interrogation.