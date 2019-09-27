Survey: Nearly a third of Israelis want secular unity gov't

Most Israelis do not support a third round of elections or MK Liberman's refusal to work with religious parties.

A new survey from Israel Hayom and Maagar Mochot showed that a full 60% of Israelis are not in favor of holding new elections, while only 26% would support such a move.

Nearly a third of Israelis - 29% - would prefer the secular unity government pushed by Yisrael Beytenu's chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman. Another 25% support a broad unity government, including Likud, Blue and White, and additional parties from both the right and left.

An additional 23% of Israelis support a narrow right-wing government, 14% do not know or support other options, and 9% support the formation of a government consisting only of the center-left parties and the haredi parties.

Despite the lack of support for a right-wing government, 44% of respondents said that in case of a rotation for position of prime minister, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should serve in the position first, and 40% said Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz should take the first turn. Another 16% said they did not know who should be first.

When asked about the parties' unwillingness to negotiate with each other, 42% said the haredi parties' refusal to speak with Liberman is unjustified, while 52% refused to support Liberman's refusal to work with the haredim, Religious Zionists, Democratic Union, or the Arabs.

When asked whether Blue and White's refusal to sit with an indicted Netanyahu is justified, 43% said they support it, and almost the same number - a full 39% - said it the refusal is unjustified. The last 18% did not know.