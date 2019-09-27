Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz on Thursday addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

"I, Yisrael Katz, son of Holocaust survivors Meir and Malka Katz, may they rest in peace, am proud to stand here today, at the podium of the United Nations, as the Foreign Minister of Israel. For me, this is a very moving moment,” he said.

Katz thanked US President Donald Trump for his "historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish People for three thousand years, as the capital of Israel, and to relocate the American embassy to Jerusalem.”

“I call on all countries to follow the US, and to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. No one can separate the Jewish People from our historical homeland, and no one can separate us from Jerusalem, our eternal capital. Israel wants peace with all its neighbors,” he added.

The Foreign Minister demanded that the UN prevent countries from transferring aid to Gaza until Hamas returns the Israeli captives and bodies of terrorists it is holding.

"We have recently seen a severe escalation in which Iranian missiles were fired from Iran against Saudi oil facilities to disrupt global oil supplies. This terrorist attack against Saudi Arabia was made under the direct command of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. Iran is the largest terrorist state in the world and the world's largest terrorist supporter. I call on the international community to unite to stop Iran,” continued Katz.

He called on the international community to support US President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure policy" against Iran.

“We must stop Iran today, in order to prevent war tomorrow,” said Katz and, speaking in Farsi, added, “And to the Iranian leadership I say, you don't count the birds till the end of the fall.”

Katz condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in his speech before the General Assembly accused Israel of stealing Palestinian land.

"The other day I heard Erdogan attack Israel and I want to say to him - You that brutally oppress the Turkish people, slaughter the Kurdish minority and support the terror organization Hamas," said Katz.

"You are the last one that can lecture Israel. You are not the Sultan and Turkey is not the Ottoman Empire. Shame on you," added the Foreign Minister.

He spoke about the “Railroads for Peace” initiative which he developed with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and which aims to connect the Gulf states through railways from Jordan to the port of Haifa. “This initiative will allow them faster, shorter and safer access to the Mediterranean. We also intend to connect the Palestinian Authority to the project, something which will boost their economy.”

"Israel has a clear policy of promoting relations and normalization with the Gulf states. We have no conflict with the Gulf states, and we have common security interests in the face of the Iranian threat, as well as the promotion of many civilian initiatives," Katz said.

He stressed Israel "wants peace with all its neighbors" and added, "We call on the Palestinian Authority to stop incitement. To stop encouraging and financing terrorism. And to recognize the right of the Jewish People to its own state."

Katz also called on Palestinian Arabs to come back to direct negotiations "without any preconditions."

He concluded with a quote from the Prophet Isaiah “who, thousands of years ago, invited all nations to come and pray in Jerusalem: ‘Even them will I bring to My holy mountain, and make them joyful in My house of prayer; their burnt-offerings and their sacrifices shall be acceptable upon Mine altar.’”

"Since we are soon celebrating the Jewish New Year, I want to conclude my remarks with the traditional Jewish blessing - to all of you, the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people throughout the world: Shana Tova U’Metukah," said Katz.