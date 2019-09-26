General closure on Judea and Samaria over High Holidays

COGAT to impose general closure on Judea, Samaria, and Gaza crossings during Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot.

General closures will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria area and the Gaza Strip crossings will be closed during the High holidays in light of the current security situation, it was announced Thursday evening.

Rosh Hashanah

The closure will begin at midnight Saturday night and be lifted at midnight on Tuesday night.

Yom Kippur

The closure will begin on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at midnight. The opening of the crossings will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at midnight.



Sukkot

The closure will begin on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at midnight. The opening of the crossings and the closure will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019, at midnight.

Throughout the holiday season no closure will be imposed on industrial areas in Judea and Samaria.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases only, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.