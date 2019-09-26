Israeli man missing in Egypt

Police turn to public for help with search for 26-year-old man who disappeared after entering Sinai Peninsula.

Police are asking for the public's help after a 26-year-old Israeli man went missing in Egypt this week.

Aviv Slobodkin entered the Sinai Peninsula on September 4. His family lost contact with him earlier this week.

Slobodkin is 1.7 meters (5 feet seven inches), has a medium build, wears glasses, and has a short beard. Police do not know what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police by dialing 100 or the Beersheba station at 08-6462744/5