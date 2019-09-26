'Christians should protect synagogues over High Holidays'

A leading Evangelical leader has called upon Christians in America to stand in solidarity with their Jewish brothers and sisters over the High-Holidays after the most fatal year for American Jewry since the founding of the republic. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and show host of the popular weekly Christian television show “Focus on Israel” which reaches a global audience of over two billion viewers has called upon American Christians stand vigil outside synagogues during the High Holidays, due to the increase in anti-Semitic attacks, which resulted in 12 deaths in Synagogue shootings this year.

“As millions of Jews across America prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, many will be fearful of attending services because of the increase in anti-Semitic attacks. I therefore call upon all American Christians to stand vigil outside their local Synagogues this weekend to let our Jewish brothers and sisters know that they are not alone. Some have tried to used warped understandings of Christianity to justify attacks against Jews, but nothing could be further from the Bible’s truth. There is no justification on earth for these heinous attacks and no American should feel unsafe in their house of worship” said Cardoza-Moore.

Cardoza-Moore added: “Please contact your local Rabbi and let them know that you will be standing outside their synagogue in solidarity. Let them know that we come as Americans who have read the Bible and understand that the Jewish People are the Apple of God’s Eye. Let them know that the majority of American Christians stand with them in the face of adversity. Let them know that any enemy of the Jewish people is an enemy of ours.”