Spread peace over us in the coming year

On the eve of the five-thousand-seven-hundred-eightieth Rosh Hashanah, the population of Israel numbered 9,092,000 people, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics at noon Thursday.

The Jewish population numbers about 6.744 million (74.2% of the total population), while the Arab population is about 1.907 million (21%).

The population of others (non-Arab Christians and other religions) is 441,000 (4.8%).

Also, during the year, about 196,000 babies were born in Israel, and about 45,000 people died. About 38,000 people were added to the population in the migration balance, of whom about 35,000 were new immigrants.

Earlier, the Jewish Agency announced that the number of Jews in the world is about 14.8 million, an increase of about 100,000 compared to the beginning of last year. About 8.1 million Jews live outside Israel, about 5.7 million of them in the United States.