Child swallowed battery? Give honey immediately

A new directive formulated at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center mandates that honey should be given immediately in cases where toddlers and children have swallowed batteries.

The purpose of providing honey is to delay severe internal damage caused by the battery's breakdown in the body.

The new guideline recommends starting honey treatment already at home and visiting the emergency room immediately, as a great deal of urgent care is needed to prevent serious internal damage.

The new medical procedure is the result of recent research showing that giving honey after swallowing a battery can significantly reduce the level of damage and complications that result from the breakdown of the battery within the body. Providing regular doses of honey after swallowing - 1-2 teaspoons every 5 minutes until the battery is removed - significantly reduced the level of damage and incidence of esophageal complications.

Until recently, there was no immediate way to reduce damage and burns as a result of swallowing batteries in the phase between swallowing and the medical procedure for removal.

About a month ago, a child arrived at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, a 3-year-old girl whose parents suspected she had swallowed an object. A quick x-ray taken in the emergency room showed the girl had swallowed a large battery that stuck in her esophagus and endangered her life.

In an emergency intervention by the Gastro Children's team, the battery was removed endoscopically. However, the battery, which was only two hours in the esophagus from the time of ingestion, had already caused her child severe esophageal burns that required multidisciplinary involvement by pediatric gastroenterologists, dermatologists, ear-nose-throat doctors, and chest surgeons. The girl received comprehensive treatment and after a month's hospitalization, was released home in good health.

iStock Honey

In light of these complex cases, Shaarei Zedek pediatric gastro-experts were looking for ways to reduce the damage and decided to apply the results of the studies for the first time in Israel in the case of battery ingestion.

It is important to emphasize that giving honey does not lower the urgency to reach an emergency room to remove the battery immediately. Every minute the battery is in the esophagus accelerates tissue damage. Honey treatment is indicated only in swallowing batteries and is not recommended for swallowing other objects.

In addition, giving honey to infants under the age of one year is also not recommended in the case of battery ingestion. In the case of swallowed objects by infants and children, the emergency room must be accessed as soon as possible.

Gastro Children's Institute head and Deputy Director of Shaarei Zedek Professor Dan Turner notes, "During the year, we treat many children who swallow batteries and all sorts of objects that sometimes cause significant medical complications. Doctors at the Gastro Pediatric Institute work 24 hours a day to remove the objects with innovative endoscopic treatment approaches to prevent complex surgeries."

Senior specialist in pediatric and endoscopic child care Dr. Oren Lader says, "Swallowing objects by toddlers and children is unfortunately common and dangerous and the risk increases when it comes to batteries if they get stuck in the esophagus. This is one of the emergencies in gastroenterology. Implementing the new research at Shaarei Zedek may save lives and prevent internal burns and damage."