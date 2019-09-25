Terrorist hunger strike ends with no achievements

Hamas terrorist prisoners' hunger strike ends after two weeks. Erdan: We will continue to work on deteriorating their conditions.

Hamas terrorist prisoners who declared a hunger strike two weeks ago announced on Wednesday evening that they have decided to end the strike.

The announcement was made after the terrorist prisoners realized that the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) does not intend to remove the cellular jamming devices that were installed in prisons across the country.

IPS acting chief commissioner Asher Vaknin said that the prisoners' struggle ended with zero achievements. "IPS wardens are at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and risk their lives in dealing with the security prisoners. We announced that we would not fold in any way on the process of installing the jamming devices and that will also be the case in the future. I do not suggest that any of the prisoners test the IPS' determination in the face of any present and future threat.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan added, "It is my clear policy that terrorist hunger strikes should not bring them any achievements, and therefore I instructed not to negotiate with the terrorists and this policy once again proved itself like the mass hunger strike that [Marwan] Barghouti led two years ago."

"Cellular jamming devices will be installed in all security prisons and we will continue to work to reduce the conditions under which terrorists are held to the minimum required by law," Erdan added.

The IPS recently announced that 36 jailed terrorists launched a hunger strike following the installation of cellular jamming devices at the prison.

The prisoners were tried, punished and transferred to isolated cells with only a mattress and a blanket.

Terrorists have several times in the past used the method of hunger strikes in order to pressure Israel to release them or improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

Israel has in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.