"Far-left anti-Semitism just as dangerous as the far-right's"

'Anti-Semitism isn't only about Jews', US special envoy Elan Carr tells European Parliament. 'Anti-Semitic incidents may be under-counted.'

The ‘new anti-Semitism’ of the far-Left is just as dangerous as the ‘classical anti-Semitism’ of the far-right, the US special envoy for combating anti-Semitism warned Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the European Parliament in Brussels Wednesday, US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism Elan Carr said that contemporary anti-Semitism could be divided into three different categories: far-right, far-left, and radical Islamic.

“In the last six months, we have confronted all forms of anti-Semitism: the anti-Semitism of the ethnic-supremacist far-right; the anti-Semitism of militant Islam; and the anti-Semitism of the radical, Israel-hating left,” said Carr.

The "new anti-Semitism of the far-Left is no less dangerous, relentless, and pernicious than classical anti-Semitism."

“This is my charge, on behalf of the President of the United States, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who are committed in an unprecedented fashion to the fight against anti-Semitism throughout the world, the protection of the Jewish people, and to support the State of Israel.”

Carr added that anti-Semitism had become a major problem in the everyday lives for Jews in some European countries, to the point were larger numbers of Jews were considering emigrating.

“There was recently a survey done by the Fundamental Rights Agency [FRA] of the EU that published extremely disturbing polling results.”

“In some countries in Europe, nearly 90% of the Jewish community identified anti-Semitism as a serious problem and a rising one in their country. And a significant portion of those were considering emigrating – literally leaving the country over anti-Semitism. That is just heartbreaking.”

The US special envoy also suggested that the official numbers of anti-Semitic incidents significantly undercounted the true number.

“There’s another interesting number. When Jews surveyed by the FRA poll were asked ‘Have you experienced an anti-Semitic incident in the last year?’, a substantial portion said ‘yes’, which is way above the number of incidents we have reported. Which indicates…that there is a great under-reporting.

“When you look at the FRA survey… then [anti-Semitism] is actually much higher than what is actually reported to either Jewish agencies or to the police.

“Any way you splice this, it’s not good. These numbers should be disturbing to absolutely everybody. Not just to Jews. This isn’t Right or Left, Jews or non-Jews. No normal person should think this is acceptable. That is why we have to come together and say ‘enough is enough.’

“In Western Europe, a lot of these incidents are motivated by Israel-hatred, or dressed-up as Israel-hatred. That’s just appalling.”

Regarding the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), Carr said that the Trump administration viewed the push to delegitimize Israel as anti-Semitic.

"I'm here to express the United States' position that this is anti-Semitism," he said of the BDS movement.