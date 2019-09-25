Report: Gantz not ruling out joining Netanyahu's coalition

Likud officials say Benny Gantz does not rule out being in Netanyahu's coalition as part of a rotation in the post of PM.

Officials in the Likud negotiation team say that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz does not rule out being a part of a coalition led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as part of a rotation, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

Gantz denied the report.

Blue and White’s demands as part of the negotiations were revealed on Tuesday evening. They include public transportation on Shabbat, civil marriage, the repeal of the Supermarket Law and the approval of the Draft Law and the plan to allow mixed prayer at the Western Wall.

Blue and White said in response to the report, "Following the explicit request of the president, we came to hear the Likud's position and explain our positions. We would like to clarify the essential issues in the first stage, while the roles and portfolios will be discussed later."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri claimed at a party conference that Netanyahu agreed to a rotation in the post of Prime Minister.

"I appeal to Benny Gantz - do not listen to all these people who are trying to move you away from the right direction. Look at the good of the people and sit with Netanyahu. Agree on a good government for the people of Israel,” he said.