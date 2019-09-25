Rouhani: Israel supports ISIS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during his interview with Fox News on Tuesday, claimed that Israel supports the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization.

Rouhani told interviewer Chris Wallace that Israel was founded on the basis of “attacking on usurping on the rights of others and on a daily basis has targeted the people of Lebanon, Palestine and most recently even Iraq, as well as Syria.”

“There is no terrorism throughout the world that matches the activities of Israel,” he continued. “Those who fight for the freedom of their lands and their homes are not terrorists. Those who render aid to Daesh (the Arabic name for ISIS -ed.) are terrorists. Israel is the country that takes care of the injured ISIS fighters and they make weapons available to them.”

“Certainly, undoubtedly,” claimed Rouhani when asked by Wallace whether Israel supports ISIS. “Do you have any doubts? Would you like to see the proof? You should visit Israeli hospitals and see the injured Daesh war fighters, how they’re being care of. You should see the weapons captured from ISIS fighters and see that they’re Israeli-made.”

American media, said the Iranian President, sometimes fails to reveal the truth to the American public “so that’s why the people of America are, quite frankly, not very well aware of the realities in our region.”