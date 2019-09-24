First publication:
Hospital nurse suspended after inciting to 'take down' Netanyahu

Assuta Hospital nurse suspended after posting incitement to murder PM on FB: 'Hire a killer to take him down; there's no other way.'

Netanyahu speaks at Assuta Hospital
An Assuta Hospital nurse incited to murder Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and was suspended from her job.

In a Facebook post, nurse Yael referred to the Knesset elections: "Our victory is on the line," she writes, explaining the danger to her election triumph: "Bibi's still alive. He hopes to go for a third time. He wants it.

"Rivlin's already collecting recommendations today to decide who will receive the coalition mandate first. Gantz must be first. I hope he's not stupid and he understands that."

Yael further writes that if Netanyahu promotes a third election campaign "the President will have no choice to stop this lowlife," as the nurse describes the Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

The medical professional continues: "You can hire some killer to take him down. There's no other way. Where is this 'killer' who murdered Rabin, the one with the kippah on his head? I write at the height of the seriousness. You ask who'is better, the Arabs or the Dosim [derogatory, 'religious'], but we must fight for democracy."

Facebook did not deem it necessary to remove the post inciting to murder. Assuta Hospital said in response: "We in Assuta view such statements very strongly against any person. The employee was immediately suspended until the investigation is completed."

