1,250 worshipers arrive at the Tomb of Joseph for a Selichot prayer service.

Some 1,250 worshipers arrived at the Tomb of Joseph in Shechem for a Selichot prayer service on Monday night.

Attending the service were the Rachmastrivka, Rabbi Shmuel Edri of Raanana, the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, Education Minister Rafi Peretz, rabbis and public figures.

The arrival and departure of the worshipers proceeded as planned with no unusual incidents.





