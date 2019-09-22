Woman injured in rocket attack in Ashkelon dies from her wounds

Nina Ginisdanova, who was critically wounded by a rocket from Gaza that exploded in a building in Ashkelon in November 2018, died of her wounds at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Social workers from the Ashkelon Municipality are in contact with the family and are providing them with the necessary assistance.

The rocket fired by terrorists from Gaza scored a direct hit on the building on Jabotinsky Street in Ashkelon, where Ginisdanova resided. The 80-year-old woman was unable to reach the protected area and was critically wounded. She was hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for months before dying last week.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam said, "Unfortunately, we lost another resident in the never-ending war against terror organizations in Gaza. I hope she will be the last victim. The municipality will continue to assist the family and provide them with everything they need at this difficult time."