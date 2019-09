Israeli soldier run over by loading vehicle at IDF base in northern Israel, leaving him seriously injured.

An IDF soldier was seriously injured in an accident at an army base in northern Israel, an IDF spokesperson said Sunday evening.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at an IDF base in northern Israel, when a soldier was struck by a loading vehicle in a food storage area.

The injured soldier was treated on the scene before being evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. His condition is listed as serious.

The army has opened an investigation into the incident.