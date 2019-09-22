

Flying to Uman? Don't forget travel insurance Foreign Ministry provides safety tips to those who plan on being in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yaakov Naumi/Flash90 Jewish pilgrims in Uman This year, too, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens are expected to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman (Ukraine) during Rosh Hashanah, and the Foreign Ministry is already preparing for the event.



The Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Population Authority, decided this year, too, to strengthen the consular system in Uman and to place a senior consular representative there during the Rosh Hashanah holiday. The representative will address urgent consular issues such as loss or theft of a passport.



The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is expected of every citizen who intends to travel to Uman to keep his passport in his possession; An Israeli passport should not be used as a deposit.



In order to avoid unpleasantness at the border crossing at the entrance to Ukraine, it is advisable for every Israeli citizen to purchase travel insurance before departing from Israel, to get a round-trip airline ticket and a confirmation of one's lodging reservation.



"We remind and emphasize that Ukraine does not recognize medical cannabis as medicine. The same applies for anyone who has a certificate from a medical authority in Israel. The introduction, possession or use of cannabis (in any form) is a serious violation of Ukrainian law. The maximum sentence is up to 15 years in prison," the Foreign Ministry noted.





