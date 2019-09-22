Mother of soldier held by Hamas in Gaza to address UN Human Rights Council.

Dr. Leah Goldin, the mother of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, will attend a conference of human rights organizations at the United Nations in Geneva tomorrow.

Goldin will appear in a special hearing in which she will address the member states of the Council and call on the international community to act and assist in bringing back the IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians held by Hamas in Gaza.

Goldin will be accompanied to a discussion at the Human Rights Council by Adv. Arsen Ostrovsky, who specializes in human rights and serves as the head of the Israeli-Jewish Congress.

Ahead of her participation in the debate tomorrow, Goldin said, "Hamas is cruelly tormenting our family. Their inhumanity knows no bounds."

"The international community bears moral and legal responsibility for the return of abducted citrus taken captive during a humanitarian ceasefire under the UN and US sponsorship and sponsorship," she added.

The body of Hadar Goldin has been held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza since the 2014 Gaza war.