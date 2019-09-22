Trump rips the media: They have gone totally crazy

US President lashes out at mainstream media: They knowingly make up the facts.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media in a post on Twitter on Saturday night and accused it of publishing “numerous phony stories.”

“The LameStream Media had a very bad week. They pushed numerous phony stories and got caught, especially The Failing New York Times, which has lost more money over the last 10 years than any paper in history, and The Amazon Washington Post. They are The Enemy of the People!” he wrote.

“The Fake News Media nowadays not only doesn’t check for the accuracy of the facts, they knowingly make up the facts. They even make up sources in order to protect their partners, the Democrats. It is so wrong, but they don’t even care anymore. They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!” added Trump.

While the tweets did not specify what reports he was referring to, both the New York Times and Washington Post have published stories that drew Trump’s ire over the past week.

One of those stories, first reported by the Washington Post, claimed that a whistleblower revealed an alleged troubling conversation between Trump and a world leader later reported to involve Ukraine.

The New York Times reported about new sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The newspaper later had to retract the report when it was revealed that Kavanaugh’s alleged victim does not even remember the incident.

Trump has been a long-time critic of the mainstream US media which he has repeatedly branded as “fake news”.