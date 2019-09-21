Man tries to stab rabbi in northern Israel

A 40-year-old resident of Akko (Acre) forced his way into the yeshiva of Rabbi David Abuchatzeira in Nahariya.

The attacker, cursing and swearing, attempted to get close to Rabbi Abuchatzeira, but the rabbi's assistants prevented him from reaching the rabbi.

The suspect was found to be armed with a knife.

Police forces arriving at the scene arrested the suspect, who will be brought Sunday for an extension of his arrest.

Rabbi Abuchatzeira's brother, Rabbi Elazar Abuchatzeira, was stabbed to death in 2011 by Asher Dahan, a 42-year-old resident of Elad.

According to the indictment, Dahan decided to murder Rabbi Abuchatzeira, because the rabbi recommended that he not divorce his wife. Dahan later received a life sentence.