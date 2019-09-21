Nasrallah: Netanyahu attacked in Iraq in attempt to keep power

Hezbollah leader mocks Netanyahu and Trump, warns Saudi Arabia not to start a war with Iran.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday mocked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as well as US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu, he claimed in a speech, did whatever was in his power to win the election but he failed.

Netanyahu ordered aerial attacks inside Iraq and tried to trigger a war against Lebanon in an attempt to win the election, said Nasrallah.

He also said the result of elections in Israel proved structural problems within “the Zionist regime’s system”.

Trump, claimed Nasrallah, is begging for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Hezbollah leader also warned Saudi Arabia against betting on a war against Iran, adding that Iran would destroy the kingdom in such a scenario.

"Don't bet on a war against Iran because they will destroy you," Nasrallah warned.

Responding to the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, he added, "Your house is made of glass and your economy is made of glass. Like the glass cities in the UAE."

New air defenses would "be very expensive and it will be of no use", continued Nasrallah, who urged both Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates was to instead stop the war in Yemen.

