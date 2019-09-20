New York mayor Bill de Blasio ends presidential bid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

On Friday, de Blasio told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that 2020 is “clearly not my time”.

"I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election,” said de Blasio, after polling at below one percent in the Democratic primary field.

“I’m going to end my presidential campaign."

The mayor first announced his presidential bid in May, but failed to find support in the party for his candidacy.

De Blasio was the candidate of choice of 0.2% of Democratic primary voters, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls. A Siena College poll this week showed de Blasio with 0% support among Democratic primary voters – even in New York City.

New Yorkers strongly opposed the two-term mayor’s presidential bid, with a poll by Quinnipiac taken in April showing three out of four residents of New York City opposed to a de Blasio presidential run.

De Blasio failed to qualify for the Democratic debates, and was on course to be excluded from the October debate.