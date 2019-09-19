Zarif hints military strike on Iran may lead to 'all-out war'

In event of US or Saudi military strikes, Saudi Arabia would have to fight 'to last American soldier.'

In an interview with CNN, Iran's Foreign Minister spoke of "all-out war" in the event of US or Saudi military strikes and that Saudi Arabia would have to fight "to the last American soldier."

Javad Zarif told CNN that Iran hoped to avoid conflict, adding the country was willing to talk to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but the possibility of a return to negotiations with the US, however, would not happen unless Washington provided full sanctions relief as promised under the 2015 nuclear deal.

He repeated his denial of Iranian involvement in the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. Zarif said Yemen's Iranian Houthi proxy, who claimed responsibility for the attack, have enhanced their military capabilities and are can conduct a sophisticated operation such as the one that shut down half of the country's energy production.

Zarif would not provide proof that Houthis launched the drones and missiles.

"I cannot have any confidence that they did it because we just heard their statement," said Zarif. "I know that we didn't do it. I know that the Houthis made a statement that they did it."

U.S. and Saudi officials have repeatedly dismissed Houthi claims of responsibility in the weekend attacks. Instead, they have highlighted Iran's alleged involvement in the incident.