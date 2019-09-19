Parties sign document declaring they will only join gov together

Heads of right-wing parties declare they will only enter government together, and their candidate for PM is Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yamina heads Bennett and Shaked, Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman and heads of the Jewish Home and National Union Ministers Peretz and Smotrich signed a document on joint commitment to establish a bloc.

Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, who was unable to attend the party leaders' meeting, also expressed his agreement to the wording of the document and should sign it soon.

In the document signed at a meeting this morning at the Prime Minister's Office, the heads of all haredi-right-wing parties pledged that they will only join a government together.

"No party with hold negotiations separately for any government without the other parties," the document says. "Our candidate for PM is Netanyahu."