Attempt to smuggle weapons parts into PA thwarted

Equipment found by inspectors at Tarqumiah crossing includes triggers and springs, silencers, various kinds of bullets, drilling machinery.

Security officials of the Crossings Authority in the Israel Ministry of Defense have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large supply of weapon parts and weapon manufacturing equipment into PA-controlled area overnight at the Tarqumiah crossing.

A vehicle with two Israeli citizens arrived to the crossing point on its Israeli side and was stopped for a security check, after raising the suspicion of security officials.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a great supply of equipment, which security officials suspect is meant for building a weapons manufacturing facility. The equipment included triggers and springs for the weapons, silencers, various kinds of bullets, drilling machinery and more.

During initial questioning the driver claimed that he was employed by a delivery company and that he was sent to deliver equipment with no knowledge of what this constituted.

The driver has been sent to further questioning by Israel Police.

Head of the Crossings Authority in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Erez Zidon praised the work of security officials:

“We prepare for these kinds of scenarios throughout the year. The inspectors acted exactly as we would expect, identifying the suspicious vehicle and thwarting a smuggling attempt that may have resulted in the harming of civilians.”