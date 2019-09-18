How did Israel's big cities vote?

Knesset's election results site shows updated stats for how many votes parties received - and how residents of each city voted.

The Central Elections Committee on Wednesday morning published the results of the elections, after 61.15% of possible votes were counted.

According to the Knesset's official election results site, residents of Tel Aviv, 42.89% of voted mainly for the Blue and White party, with just 19.16% going to Likud, while in neighboring Petah Tikva, 30.37% went to the Likud, and 27.79% went to Blue and White. In Holon, 36.9% of voters supported Likud, and 30.41% supported Blue and White.

In Jerusalem on the other hand, 24.9% of votes went to the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, and 22.99% went to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud. There, Blue and White scored just 11.78% of votes. Similarly, in haredi Bnei Brak, 61.7% of votes went to UTJ, 27.97% went to Sephardic-haredi Shas, and just 4.67% went to Likud. Blue and White trailed several places behind, with 1.29% of votes.

Haifa, meanwhile saw 32.95% support for Blue and White, and 23.72% support for Likud. In the central city of Rishon Lezion, 36.63% voted for Blue and White, while 34.01% voted Likud. In Netanya, 35.96% of votes went to the Likud, with just 24.16% supporting Blue and White.

Southern Be'er Sheva, often called the "capital of the Negev," saw 43.39% support for the Likud, and 18.81% support for Blue and White. In the southern coastal city of Ashdod, 31.22% of votes went to Likud, with Yisrael Beytenu the runner-up at 17.66% and Blue and White following close behind with 16.29%.