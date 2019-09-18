Ahmed Tibi: We want no part in the next government

Arab MKs look to flex political muscle in next Knesset - even from the opposition. MK says party may back Gantz as PM.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party isn’t ruling out recommending Blue and White chief Benny Gantz for prime minister, MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) said Wednesday morning, even though the party would not be joining a Gantz-led coalition.

“We want and cannot take any part in the government or the coalition,” Tibi told Kan Bet. “But there are other ways to advance what we want as a joint ticket, to influence the decision-making process and to be a significant actor in the parliament and in politics.”

Hitherto, Tibi noted, the Joint List had refrained from recommending candidates for prime minister. That could all change in the 22nd Knesset, however.

“The Joint List will make a responsible decision on this matter, and will do what’s best for the Arab public and will be part of making change possible. Up till now we didn’t recommend. There could be a situation in which Gantz doesn’t turn to us and the option [to recommend] won’t be relevant. Right now they’re talking about a national unity government.”

“I expect that Blue and White and Gantz will turn to us and there will be a joint meeting between Blue and White representatives and the Joint List. We will make our demands heard, and we will decide amongst ourselves in a democratic fashion what to do.”

The Joint List, which split into two parties in the April election, is expected to rise from 10 seats to 12.