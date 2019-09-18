Deri: We will recommend Netanyahu

Shas chairman: I hope all the boycotts will disappear and we can soon form a government.

Shas chairman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, responded on Tuesday night to the results of the exit polls which predicted between eight and nine seats for his party.

Deri said he "hopes all the boycotts will disappear" and stressed that he is ready to sit in a coalition with everyone.

"We are one people, we will sit together here in the state, I’m calling on everyone to forget the language of incitement and start talking like Jews," he added.

Deri also said that Shas would recommend Binyamin Netanyahu to lead the next government.

"We are entering a complicated journey of forming a government. We will only recommend Binyamin Netanyahu,” he stated.