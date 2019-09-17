Yamina splits into two factions

Yamina splits into Jewish Home-National Union and the New Right. They will hold coalition negotiations together.

The Yamina party announced on Tuesday evening its intention to split into two factions in the Knesset: the Jewish Home-National Union headed by Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and the New Right led by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

The letter announcing the split was signed on Monday, before the elections, and expresses the two factions' announcement of their intention to work as two separate factions in the 22nd Knesset.

However, both factions stressed in Tuesday evening’s statement that coalition negotiations would be conducted by the two factions jointly, in order to maximize the achievements for both.