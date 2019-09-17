Likud MK: There's always a possibility for a third election

MK Yoav Kisch predicts that if Binyamin Netanyahu does not head the next government, Israel will go to elections for the third time.

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said in an interview with Arutz Sheva that he is disappointed with the results of the election, as reflected by the initial exit polls, adding that if Binyamin Netanyahu does not head the next government, Israel will go to elections for the third time.

"There is a certain sense of a rerun. I hope that the true results in the morning will be better. What is clear to me is that Gantz cannot form a government and so either Netanyahu will be Prime Minister or we will go to elections for the third time," said Kisch.

Two things hurt the Likud party, he added: The voter turnout in the Arab sector and the running of the Otzma Yehudit party. "We made every effort and worked very hard. We saw that the voter turnout in the Arab sector was high, so they will be ensured ten seats or more. As far as the other results, I suggest waiting. Parties may still not pass the electoral threshold.”

"It's a shame that we lost votes because of Otzma. It's a serious mistake and I hope we don't pay a price for it," Kisch concluded.